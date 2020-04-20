Beaumont Health: 2,076 coronavirus (COVID-19) patients discharged since mid-March

DETROIT – Beaumont Health announced Monday that 2,076 coronavirus (COVID-19) patients have been discharged from its hospitals since mid-March.

There have also been 154 patients taken off ventilators.

The health system is currently caring for 747 people who have tested positive for the virus at seven of its hospitals. Beaumont Wayne, which was designated as a COVID-19-only hospital, is temporarily closed.

According to the health system, there are also people hospitalized with negative or pending test results, but those numbers were not provided.

“While we’re seeing favorable trends with COVID-19 discharges and admissions, our team is still working hard to provide lifesaving care. We are not out of the woods,” said Dr. Nick Gilpin, Beaumont Health’s medical director of Infection Prevention and Epidemiology. “People should continue social distancing and minimizing their physical contacts with others outside their homes. These measures are imperative as we battle this virus, which can be deadly.”

As of Monday afternoon, the Michigan’s death toll is 2,468, and 32,000 people have tested positive for the virus.

According to state officials, 3,237 people have recovered from COVID-19 as of Saturday.