48ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

Metro Detroit photographers pledge support for everyone staying home with giant self portrait

Tags: Michigan Stay Home, Photographers, Stay Home Order, Stay Home, COVID-19, Coronavirus, Michigan COVID-19, Michigan Coronavirus, Photo, Portrait
Metro Detroit photographers show support for those staying home
Metro Detroit photographers show support for those staying home (WDIV)

A group of professional photographers in Metro Detroit gathered virtually to show their support for the state’s stay home order amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This photo shows self-portraits of 154 photographers with the message:

“We’re staying home to show support for everyone staying home. With Love, Metro Detroit photographers who miss taking photos/videos #RainbowsOverMichigan.”

You can zoom in the photo here.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.