Metro Detroit photographers pledge support for everyone staying home with giant self portrait
A group of professional photographers in Metro Detroit gathered virtually to show their support for the state’s stay home order amid the coronavirus pandemic.
This photo shows self-portraits of 154 photographers with the message:
“We’re staying home to show support for everyone staying home. With Love, Metro Detroit photographers who miss taking photos/videos #RainbowsOverMichigan.”
You can zoom in the photo here.
