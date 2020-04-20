54ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

Saint Jospeh Mercy Health system launches convalescent plasma trial

Doctor speaks about trial

Frank McGeorge, MD, Local 4's Good Health Medical Expert

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Tags: News, Health, Good Health, Pandemic, Metro Detroit, Health Crisis, Coronavirus, Michigan Coronavirus, COVID-19, Detroit

DETROIT – Local 4′s Dr. Frank McGeorge has the latest on coronavirus testing in Metro Detroit.

Saint Jospeh Mercy Health System is launching a convalescent plasma trial. McGeorge spoke with Dr. Anurag Malani, principal investor of the hospital system for this report.

Watch the video above for more on the clinical trial and to learn about how hospitals and universities are taking part in COVID-19 research.

Coronavirus in Michigan: 5 things to watch for this week

It’s going to be a very busy week, as we move into the sixth week of the coronavirus crisis here in Michigan - and around the country. Here are some things to watch for this week -- read here.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: