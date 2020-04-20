54ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

WATCH LIVE: Family of first Michigan child to die from COVID-19 holds press conference

Skylar Herbert was 5

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

Tags: Coronavirus, COVID-19, Michigan Coronavirus, Health, Local, Michigan, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, Pandemic, Outbreak, Skylar Herbert, Coronavirus Deaths, Press Conference

DETROIT – The family of the first Michigan child to die from coronavirus (COVID-19) will speak Monday afternoon.

Watch live above at 5 p.m.

Skylar Herbert, 5, died Sunday morning at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak.

READ: 5-year-old girl becomes the first child to die from COVID-19 in Michigan

Before Skylar’s death, the youngest person to die from COVID-19 in Michigan was 20.

As of Monday afternoon, the state’s death toll is 2,468, and 32,000 people have tested positive for the virus.

Watch a previous report below:

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: