WATCH LIVE: Family of first Michigan child to die from COVID-19 holds press conference
Skylar Herbert was 5
DETROIT – The family of the first Michigan child to die from coronavirus (COVID-19) will speak Monday afternoon.
Skylar Herbert, 5, died Sunday morning at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak.
Before Skylar’s death, the youngest person to die from COVID-19 in Michigan was 20.
As of Monday afternoon, the state’s death toll is 2,468, and 32,000 people have tested positive for the virus.
