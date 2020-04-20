WATCH LIVE: Family of first Michigan child to die from COVID-19 holds press conference

DETROIT – The family of the first Michigan child to die from coronavirus (COVID-19) will speak Monday afternoon.

Skylar Herbert, 5, died Sunday morning at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak.

Before Skylar’s death, the youngest person to die from COVID-19 in Michigan was 20.

As of Monday afternoon, the state’s death toll is 2,468, and 32,000 people have tested positive for the virus.

