Community shows support for family of 5-year-old Detroit girl who died from coronavirus (COVID-19)

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – The Metro Detroit community is coming together to support the family of a 5-year-old Detroit girl who died from the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Skylar Herbert, of northwest Detroit, died Sunday due to complications from COVID-19. Now, everyone from Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan to Detroit police officers are paying tribute to her memory.

Family members said Skylar started complaining about headaches last month. Weeks later, she died at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak.

Full Screen 1 / 4 Skylar Herbert

Skylar’s parents took her to a pediatrician when she started having headaches, but the medication didn’t work, so they took her to Beaumont Royal Oak. That’s when she tested positive for COVID-19, doctors said.

Skylar developed a rare form of meningitis and brain swelling. She spend two weeks on a ventilator before Sunday, officials said.

Her parents are both first responders, and on Monday, Detroit police officers went out in full force to show their support.

There was a seemingly endless line of Detroit squad cars, with lights and sirens flashing, passing the Herbert family’s home.

It was a tribute to the parents. Duggan also started his daily coronavirus news conference by talking about Skylar’s tragic death.

You can hear from Duggan, the chief public health officer and a Detroit City Council member in Priya Mann’s full video above.