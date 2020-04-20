Wayne State University is offering admission without SAT, ACT requirement for 2020 freshmen

DETROIT – Wayne State University leaders announced Monday that they approved a proposal to temporarily suspend the standardized test score requirement for new fall 2020 freshmen applicants.

That means no ACT or SAT scores will be required upon applying to the school. This is for students who will not be able to take the test(s) due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We understand what a challenging time this is for high school seniors,” said Ericka M. Jackson, senior director of undergraduate admissions. “We want to provide a path to Wayne State for those students who have not yet taken the SAT or ACT. Now is the time to be helpful, supportive and allow latitude for students to apply without submitting a test score.”

The university Board of Governors approved the temporary suspension this week.

In order to properly execute a test-optional holistic review for late fall freshmen applicants, Undergraduate Admissions will use additional staffing resources, dedicated academic advisors, and college transition coaches to ensure a smooth and successful transition to Wayne State," reads a statement from the school.

There are exceptions to the test-optional policy -- students who will not be able to apply as test-optional applicants include:

Students who are homeschooled or attend non-graded schools.

Students who already have a test score on file.

Students who would like to be considered for the 4+1 JD program.

International applicants who are non-native English speakers must submit an acceptable score on the IELTS, TOEFL MET or Duolingo test to be admitted into a degree program.

For more information regarding undergraduate admission requirements, contact the Student Service Center at 313-577-2100 or email admissions@wayne.edu.

Related: