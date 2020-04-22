Detroit teacher continued lessons remotely while husband battled COVID-19

DETROIT – The transition from the classroom to the computer screen amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has been an interesting one for third grade teacher Delores Alexander.

“I have two daughters and my husband’s home also, he’s laid off. So every morning I have to check everybody’s schedules according to mine and see where I need to make adjustments and what have you -- and be flexible,” Alexander said.

The A. L. Holmes Academy of Blended Learning teacher has to teach her class and be a mother at the same time.

“'Mom, I need something. I can’t find something,’ and it always seems to happen when I’m in a live session or when I’m busy,” Alexander said.

The children on the other side of the screen didn’t know but it was an extremely difficult time for Alexander and her entire family. Her husband received horrible news.

“In the midst of all of this my husband was in the hospital with COVID-19. I’m managing that in the midst of everybody else and just keeping a positive attitude and moving forward,” she said.

In the meantime she’ll continue to do her job of educating and inspiring the bright young minds of tomorrow.

“We were checking in, then getting them work packets. I’m just caring about situations,” she said.

Her husband made a full recovery and no longer has coronavirus.

Students will be learning remotely until they’re allowed back inside a classroom.

