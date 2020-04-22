‘It was the truth’ -- Nurse fired from Sinai-Grace Hospital sues Detroit Medical Center

DETROIT – A nurse fired from Sinai-Grace Hospital in the midst of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic for a video she posted to social media is suing the Detroit Medical Center.

Kenisa Barkai first spoke out about her concerns with Sinai-Grace Hospital not being ready to handle the coronaviarus crisis back on March 18 and was let go shortly after.

Update April 22 -- Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 33,966; Death toll now at 2,813

“I wasn’t telling a story," Barkai said. "It was the truth and all we are asking for was help to make things better in the hospital.”

The Detroit Medical Center fired Barkai during a pandemic when she worked at one of the hardest hit hospitals in the state for COVID-19. She was told the video violated the DMC’s social media policy.

Barkai said she had been meeting with hospital officials months before with major concerns about staffing and equipment. She believes once she talked about those concerns with Local 4, she was fired for going public.

“We are nurses. That is our job. We fight for our patients," Barkai said. "That is what I am out here doing not just for my patients but for my coworkers.”

Barkai has now filed a whistleblower lawsuit and is suing the DMC.

READ: ‘The nightmares are bad’: Photos show body bags stacked inside empty rooms at Sinai-Grace

Her attorney, Jim Rasor, said if others want to speak out, they must first make an official complaint with state agencies to get whistleblower protections. The state has now stepped in to investigate Sinai-Grace and help the hospital.

Once she was fired, Barkai started feed the frontline, delivering food to nurses all over Metro Detroit.

The DMC said it does not comment on pending litigation.

To read the full lawsuit, click here.

Anyone who believes they might have coronavirus should follow the CDC guidelines. Michigan.gov has a list of resources available to those concerned about COVID-19.

More information on coronavirus (COVID-19):