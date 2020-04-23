43ºF

Drunken 71-year-old man clocked driving 104 mph in a 30 mph zone in Wyandotte

Man tells police he had 2 drinks

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

WYANDOTTE, Mich. – Wyandotte police clocked a man driving 104 mph in a 30 mph zone April 13.

An officer stopped the man on on Biddle Avenue, near Plum Street, around 8 p.m.

Police said the officer smelled alcohol coming from the 71-year-old Grosse Ile man’s vehicle. The man told the officer he had two drinks.

The man failed field sobriety tests and was arrested.

The man blew .12 and .13 on a breathalyzer test during booking, police said.

Police said the man posted bond. He is expected to be arraigned at a later date.

