Michigan Shakespeare Festival canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

The festival will resume in 2021

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Photo:Daryle Marshke, Michigan Photography. Courtesy University of Michigan Arts & Culture.
JACKSON, Mich. – The Michigan Shakespeare Festival announced Thursday that their 2020 Mainstage Production is canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The festival will resume in 2021 with productions like Henry V, The Merry Wives of Windsor and a third, classical show, officials said.

Event organizers say tickets purchased for this year’s festival can serve as a donation to the theater, can be honored at the 2021 productions or can be refunded. Organizers are currently developing a plan for refunding tickets and ask guests to check their website for updates over the next few weeks.

