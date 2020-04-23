Officials: Canadian nurse busted trying to smuggle 153 pounds of marijuana into Detroit

WINDSOR, Ont. – A Canadian nurse allegedly tried to smuggle 153 pounds of marijuana into the United States on Wednesday, according to officials.

Court records show that Terri Leanne Maxwell attempted to cross into Detroit at the Ambassador Bridge just after 9 a.m.

Officials said she was wearing scrubs and a lab coat, had a badge from Henry Ford Hospital and had a card on her dashboard from the Canada Border Services Agency showing that she is a health care worker.

Currently, only essential travel is allowed between the two nations because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. First responders and medical personnel are allowed to go between the U.S. and Canada.

A Customs and Border Protection officer opened Maxwell’s trunk for an inspection. According to the court filing, the trunk was full of bags and the officer could smell marijuana.

The officer opened the bags and found vacuum sealed bags of what appeared to be marijuana, officials said. It was tested with a narcotics kit and confirmed that it was marijuana.

Maxwell is facing importation of controlled substances, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance charges.

Henry Ford Health System released a statement: “We were extremely disappointed to learn about these allegations. The employee has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of this criminal investigation.”