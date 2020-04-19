US and Canada agree to extend border closure for non-essential travel
Countries moved to limit border crossings last month
DETROIT – The United States and Canada have extended the border closure for non-essential travel.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the border will stay closed another 30 days. Trudeau says the agreement will keep people on both sides of the border safe during the pandemic.
The US and Canada agreed last month to limit border crossings to only essential travel, but that deal was due to expire Sunday.
Previous Coverage:
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.