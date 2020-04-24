Michigan businesses make changes as new stay-at-home order allows some workers to return to the job

DETROIT – Some businesses can begin restarting operations after the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Michigan led to Executive Orders shuttering numerous workplaces.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Friday that she was extending the state’s stay-at-home order until May 15, but the extension loosens some restrictions, meaning some people will soon be getting back to work.

READ: Whitmer extends stay-at-home order, with loosened restrictions

While some businesses will begin reopening, changes are being made to adhere to guidelines laid out by the governor.

“They should have limited contact with clients. Workers should have the PPE they need. Where they are using shared tools, extra sanitation must be taken,” Whitmer said.

CHECK: Here’s what was reopened in the revised stay-at-home order

Landscapers are getting back to the job and plant nurseries are reopening with this in mind.

“What we’re trying to do is make sure our customers feel safe and get their flowers the same way we have for 90 years,” Kevin Robson said.

He owns Robson’s Greenhouse in Belleville, and he said his 42 greenhouses will look different this year.

“Our cash registers stands already have plexiglass up like in supermarkets,” he said. “In terms of six-foot distancing, we’ll have signs up all over our facility.”

VIEW: A timeline of closures, event bans, stay-at-home orders

The new order also lets stores that were deemed nonessential to resume business through curbside sales.