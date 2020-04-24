Watch: President Donald Trump signs coronavirus relief bill

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

WASHINGTON – Watch as President Trump holds a signing ceremony for a coronavirus relief package passed by Congress.

The US death toll from the coronavirus reached a milestone of 50,000 Friday.

Democrats have been cautious about getting the economy reopen. Meanwhile, members of the republican party are pushing to get lockdowns on state’s lifted as soon as possibly citing economy damage.

The coronavirus relief package signing ceremony begins at 12 p.m. Friday.

You can watch the signing ceremony here.