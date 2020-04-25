Starbucks extends offer of free coffee to frontline workers through May 31

DETROIT – Starbucks is extending its offer of free brewed coffee for first responders and front-line workers through May 31.

That includes police officers, firefighters, paramedics, doctors, nurses, hospital and medical staff and medical researchers.

The coffee giant has already served more than 1 million cups of free coffee to first responders of the coronavirus outbreak.

Also, customers looking to recognize the heroes in their lives ahead of National Nurses Week and National Law Enforcement Week in May can choose from specially designed Starbucks gift cards, available in digital form.