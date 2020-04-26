Detroit bishop remembers mother lost to COVID-19

DETROIT – A legendary pastor remembers his mother who recently passed away from coronavirus.

Detroit’s own Bishop J. Drew Sheard, Pastor of Greater Emmanuel Institutional Church of God in Christ said the virus struck several members of his family.

Bishop J. Drew Sheard said the last couple of weeks have been an emotional rollercoaster for him and his family. They had some highs and then some lows. Both him and his wife, famous gospel Karen Clark Sheard are sharing their favorite memories of who many call Mama Sheard, “My mother was a tremendous woman. She was loved by many,” said Bishop J. Drew Sheard, Pastor of Greater Emmanuel Institutional Church of God In Christ.

Saturday, Bishop J. Drew Sheard, Pastor of Greater Emmanuel Institutional Church of God in Christ in Detroit and his wife Karen Clark Sheard, remember an important part of their family, his mother Willa Mae Sheard, “On March 23, my mom and dad, my daughter actually went over and convinced them to go to the hospital because they weren’t feeling well. They both tested positive for the Coronavirus. My dad came home a few days later. It was obvious that they sent him home too early, so my dad had to be taken back to the hospital. My mother actually passed on the 19th of April in Royal Oak Beaumont,” said Bishop Sheard.

Bishop Sheard said all of this happened in such a short time frame. Friday, they celebrated the life of Mama Sheard, “We, our family abided the executive order of our governor, we didn’t have, we didn’t exceed our limit of 10-15 in the auditorium. It was very hurtful, but at the same time, rewarding knowing that she knew God the way that she did,” said Bishop Sheard.

Gospel Legend Karen Clark Sheard said the last couple of weeks have been an emotional rollercoaster. Lifetime Network aired a movie about the ‘Clark Sisters’, “Million viewers that watched the movie, The Clark Sisters and that was just so excited for us, then on the other hand, we’re praying for our mom and our dad and I’m trying to uphold my husband, so it was a lot of mixed emotions,” said Karen Clark Sheard.

“We believe God is seeing us through it,” said Bishop Sheard.

Bishop Sheard said his father is recovering. His brother also caught the Coronavirus. He’s doing fine.