Ford to employ skeleton crew Monday to prepare factories for future reopening

DETROIT – Ford Motor Company is recalling a small crew to begin working Monday to prepare its factories for their reopening amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Ford says the factories’ actual restart date has not been determined yet.

The skeleton crew will consist of hourly and salaried workers, officials said. Beginning Monday, the crew will start putting safety protocols in place for when the factories officially reopen.

“Ford and the UAW continue working closely on initiatives to keep our workforce safe when we do restart our plants,” said Kelli Felker, Ford global manufacturing and communications manager, in a statement. “We will share more information at a future time.”

This news comes just after Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer extended the state’s stay-at-home order until May 15. Some businesses and activities are allowed to reopen if following strict social distancing measures.

Ford plants had previously hoped to reopen on April 14, but has since changed course as the pandemic continues to affect businesses across the state and country.

READ MORE: