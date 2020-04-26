Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Saturday night

DETROIT – The coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery rate in Michigan rose on Saturday.

Here’s what happened Saturday:

The official COVID-19 recovery rate in Michigan is now 8,342.

Officials provide an update each Saturday.

Finding new ways to celebrate holy events has become the new normal during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

This week Muslims began observing Ramadan -- a holy month of fasting -- but due to the pandemic, celebrations are moving online.

From hitting the green on the golf course, to riding the waves on the river. Saturday, people are doing it all since Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued her stay at home ban last month.

Friday, Whitmer extended the ban until May 15, but she’s now allowing golf course, marinas and landscaping businesses to open with strict social distancing.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 37,203 as of Saturday, including 3,274 deaths, state officials report.

That number is up from 36,641 confirmed cases and 3,085 deaths Friday.

The official recovery total is 8,342.

The cruel world of human trafficking has not subsided during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Unfortunately, the conditions have made it easier for predators to find their next target.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s response to the state’s coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has been met with criticism from some and vocal support from others.

On social media this week, men and women have shared posts using the hashtag #MIWhitmersWomen to show support for the governor amid the pandemic.

How about some good news?

While you are social distancing, you can explore Michigan virtually.

The #VirtualPureMichigan campaign will include live cameras showing places such as Traverse City, Holland and Frankenmuth, as well as virtual tours of museums, and other related educational experiences.

How COVID-19 Spreads

Person-to-person spread

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Can someone spread the virus without being sick?

Spread is possible before people show symptoms. People who are not showing symptoms can still be carrying the virus and can still pass it on to other people.

Spread from contact with contaminated surfaces or objects

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

How easily the virus spreads

How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious (spread easily), like measles, while other viruses do not spread as easily. Another factor is whether the spread is sustained, spreading continually without stopping.

Prevention and Treatment

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

