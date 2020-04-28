1-year-old in serious condition, man injured after Detroit dog attack

DETROIT – A 1-year-old boy is in serious condition after a neighbor’s dog attacked him Tuesday in Detroit, police said.

Police said the dog slipped out of its chain on Rosemont Avenue near 8 Mile Road.

The boy was bitten on his neck. He is listed in serious condition at Children’s Hospital, while a 46-year-old man who suffered lacerations on his arm is being treated at Sinai-Grace Hospital.

Police said animal control is on the way to the scene.