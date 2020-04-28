Charges filed against Shelby Township doctor accused of promoting fake COVID-19 treatments

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Charges have been filed against doctor at a Shelby Township medical spa who was accused of promoting an IV vitamin C drip to prevent and treat coronavirus (COVID-19).

Dr. Charles Mok from Allure Medical Spa is facing charges that include both health care fraud and insurance fraud.

MORE: FBI raids Shelby Township medical spa over ‘coronavirus treatment’ claims

Some of the charges stem from the COVID-19 claims, while others are from other incidents, including vein treatment.

Mok has been under investigation for more than a year, officials said. Employees contacted investigators recently about COVID-19-related billing that they thought was concerning.

Authorities raided the headquarters of Allure Medical Spa at 26 Mile Road and Van Dyke on Thursday in connection with the alleged COVID-19 treatments.