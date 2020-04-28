Michigan officials, courts partner to reunite children in foster care with families amid coronavirus pandemic

LANSING, Mich. – Officials in Michigan are helping children in foster care return to permanent homes amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and the State Court Administrative Office (SCAO) are partnering on a project called Rapid Permanency to get children home quickly and safely.

The project involves public and private child welfare caseworkers, lawyers and judges who analyze cases eligible for reunification, officials said. More than 200 children in Michigan’s foster care system have been identified as close to returning home to one or both parents, according to officials.

“The department believes that children should not be in foster care for any longer than absolutely necessary,” said JooYeun Chang, executive director of MDHHS Children’s Services Agency. “Even though we are facing numerous challenges right now, the urgency to achieve permanency for children and their families should not be slowed due to COVID-19.”

Officials say the project includes: “assessment of parent progress, implementing strategies to address remaining barriers to reunification, creation of a family-specific plan to ensure child safety and well-being, referrals to in-home family reunification services and obtaining agreement among team members and the Court to assure safe return.”

Under the project, SCAO is helping courts to hold virtual hearings and resolve issues without hearings when possible, officials said.

“During a time of crisis, taking steps to make sure children are with their parents is the right thing to do," Justice Megan Cavanagh said. "The goal of this partnership is to remove barriers to bringing families together as quickly as possible, and judges statewide are committed to making well-informed decisions that are in the best interest of every child.”

Officials say their approach to expedited permanency has shown success in other states.

