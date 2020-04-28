Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Monday night

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer revealed another piece of her plan to reopen the state Monday, but still hasn’t provided her full plan or dates that businesses can start opening.

Here’s what happened Monday:

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer introduced the “MI Safe Start Plan."

She said her plan to open businesses will be based on data, as well as the risk level of restarting work.

Workplaces that pose the least risk of virus transmission will be the first to reopen, such as construction work and other outdoor work. Businesses in areas that have been stabilizing will be able to open first.

However, Republican leaders want her to move more quickly.

Whitmer said that she will be requesting to extend the State of Emergency by 28 days.

The State of Emergency, if not extended, will end Thursday.

Whitmer said she thinks it should be extended even longer than 28 days, but the letter she will send to the Legislature will ask for that amount.

The stay-at-home order, which was originally slated to end the same day the State of Emergency ends, has already been extended through May 15.

The Wayne County Health Department has made big moves in fighting coronavirus (COVID-19) in nursing homes.

The mission is to get more tests and personal protective equipment to prevent the spread of the virus.

Local 4 Defender cameras were there Monday afternoon as members of the Health Department visited a local nursing home.

Detroit’s restaurant industry was booming just a year ago, as big-name chefs from New York and Los Angeles flocked to the city to get in on the action. But now, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, many businesses are struggling to keep their kitchens open.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 38,210 as of Monday, including 3,407 deaths, state officials report.

That number is up from 37,778 confirmed cases and 3,315 deaths Sunday.

The official recovery total is 8,342.

Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-63, which extends validity of existing personal protection orders that would otherwise expire during the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

Whitmer’s order coincides with a Michigan Supreme Court administrative order extending the validity of personal protection orders until 90 days after Michigan’s emergency declaration is lifted. The order takes immediate effect.

Between April 1 and April 24, an average of about 33 percent of United States residents were staying home. In Michigan, an average 38 percent of residents were staying home during that time period. “Staying home” means no trips more than one mile away from home, according to the researchers at the University of Maryland.

Michigan has received a social distancing index of 63 between April 1 and April 24. On April 5, Michiganders peaked at a social distancing index of 74 with 44 percent of residents staying home. The nation overall has a social distancing index of 51.

One million Michigan residents are already receiving unemployment benefits, but there are thousands who are still struggling to get their own.

It’s important to know that even the smallest mistake can keep you from getting your check. Consumer Investigator Hank Winchester is answering some key questions about the process.

How about some good news?

While you are social distancing, you can explore Michigan virtually.

The #VirtualPureMichigan campaign will include live cameras showing places such as Traverse City, Holland and Frankenmuth, as well as virtual tours of museums, and other related educational experiences.

