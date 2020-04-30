Memorial scheduled for Gov. William G. Milliken, the longest-serving governor of Michigan

A memorial service has been scheduled in August for Governor William G Milliken, the longest-serving governor of Michigan.

Milliken served as governor from 1969 to 1983. Milliken, originally from Traverse City, died on Oct. 18, 2019, at the age of 97.

The service will take place at 1:30 p.m. on August 15 at the Milliken Auditorium at Northwestern Michigan College in Traverse City.

Officials say the following individuals will share remarks at the memorial service: current Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer; Bill Rustem, a senior policy advisor in both the Milliken and Snyder administrations; Arlyn Brower, retired Captain of the Michigan State Police; Chuck Stokes of WXYZ-TV; and journalist and friend Jack Lessenberry.

The service will be free and open to the public.