52ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

Memorial scheduled for Gov. William G. Milliken, the longest-serving governor of Michigan

A memorial service will be help on August 15 in Traverse City

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Tags: Memorial, Memorial Service, Michigan Governor, William G. Milliken, Milliken, Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan, Local, News, Traverse City, Old Peninsula, Northwestern Michigan College
photo

A memorial service has been scheduled in August for Governor William G Milliken, the longest-serving governor of Michigan.

Milliken served as governor from 1969 to 1983. Milliken, originally from Traverse City, died on Oct. 18, 2019, at the age of 97.

The service will take place at 1:30 p.m. on August 15 at the Milliken Auditorium at Northwestern Michigan College in Traverse City.

Officials say the following individuals will share remarks at the memorial service: current Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer; Bill Rustem, a senior policy advisor in both the Milliken and Snyder administrations; Arlyn Brower, retired Captain of the Michigan State Police; Chuck Stokes of WXYZ-TV; and journalist and friend Jack Lessenberry.

The service will be free and open to the public.

Governor William Milliken at his Old Mission Peninsula home on February 04, 2014. Milliken was the longest serving governor of Michigan from 1969-1983.
Governor William Milliken at his Old Mission Peninsula home on February 04, 2014. Milliken was the longest serving governor of Michigan from 1969-1983. (John L. Russell)

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: