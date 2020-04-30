Woman crawls through shattered glass door of Livonia pizza place, rips cash register off desk

LIVONIA, Mich. – A woman was caught on video crawling through the shattered glass door of a Livonia pizza place and ripping the cash register off a desk before leaving, police said.

The incident happened April 23 at Toarmina’s Pizza at 27630 Seven Mile Road.

Video shows the woman squeezing through the bottom of the front glass door, which had been broken. She grabbed the cash register and ripped it free from a desk area, according to authorities.

You can watch the surveillance video below.

Police said the woman left the area in a minivan.

Anyone who recognizes the woman or has any information about the incident is asked to call Livonia police at 734-466-2325 and reference case No. 20-12643. Callers can remain anonymous.