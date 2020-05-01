Detroit police seek pair who walked out of store with cart of stolen items

DETROIT – Detroit police are looking for a pair who stole a cart full of items from a store on March 26.

Police said two women entered the business in the 7000 block of Gratiot Avenue at about 5:20 p.m., filled a cart with items and left without paying.

The women fled in a black Chevrolet Malibu with a Michigan license plate.

The first woman is described as black and heavyset. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, dark-colored leggings and black flip-flops.

The second woman is described as black with a dark complexion. Police said she is heavyset and was wearing her hair in long braids. She was last seen wearing a light-colored jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 7th Precinct at 313-596-5740 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.