Michigan Gov. Whitmer signs order extending closures of theaters, bars, casinos, and more amid COVID-19 outbreak

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-69 Thursday, which extends her previous order that temporarily closes places like theaters, bars, casinos and more amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. The order also limits restaurants to carry-out and delivery orders only.

“Although we are beginning to see the curve flatten, we are not out of the woods yet. We must all continue to be diligent, observe social distancing and limit in-person interactions and services to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Whitmer said. “Michigan now has more than 40,000 cases of COVID-19. The virus has killed more Michiganders than we lost during the Vietnam war. Extending this order is vital to the health and safety of every Michigander. If we work together and do our part, we can help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and save lives.”

Places of business are still allowed to offer food and beverages but they must use delivery service, window service, walk-up service, drive-through service, or drive-up service. Businesses are encouraged to mitigate potential spread of COVID-19.

Restaurants can allow five people inside at a time to pick up orders, as long as they stay 6 feet apart from each other.

These restrictions do not apply to the following locations: office buildings, grocery stores, markets, food pantries, pharmacies, drug stores, and providers of medical equipment and supplies, health care facilities, residential care facilities, congregate care facilities, and juvenile justice facilities, warehouse and distribution centers, and industrial and manufacturing facilities.

The Executive Order is effective immediately and lasts until May 28.

