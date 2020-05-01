Michigan Legislature expected to file lawsuit over State of Emergency extension

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an Executive Order on Thursday extending the State of Emergency through May 28.

The Legislature refused to extend the declaration. Whitmer was asking for a 28 day extension before she extended it herself.

“While some members of the Legislature might believe this crisis is over, common sense and all of the scientific data tells us we’re not out of the woods yet," Whitmer said. “By refusing to extend the emergency and disaster declaration, Republican lawmakers are putting their heads in the sand and putting more lives and livelihoods at risk. I’m not going to let that happen.”

Thursday’s protests outside the Capitol Building in Lansing received national attention with one Local 4 video outside the house floors going viral with about 12 million views.

Protest moves inside Michigan Capitol. Crowd attempts to get onto Hoise floor. Lots of Michigan State Police and House sergeants at arms blocking door. pic.twitter.com/4FNQpimP4W — Rod Meloni (@RodMeloni) April 30, 2020

The video shows the crowd from the American Patriot Rally organized by the group Michigan United for Liberty. The crowd demanded entry into the House Chambers during the session.

Their anger boiled over, believing Whitmer is slow walking Michigan’s reopening.

The Legislature agrees and voted no to an extended state of emergency, claiming Whitmer refused to negotiate any increased opening of the state’s economy.

“Everyone’s entitled to their opinion," Whitmer said. "But I am not going to make decisions about our public health based on political games.”

The Legislature is expected to file a lawsuit over the state of emergency sometime next week.

President Donald Trump weighed in Friday morning on Twitter.

The Governor of Michigan should give a little, and put out the fire. These are very good people, but they are angry. They want their lives back again, safely! See them, talk to them, make a deal. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 1, 2020

It didn’t take long for Whitmer to respond and she tweeted a Michelle Obama meme captioned “When they go low, we go high.”

Detroit mayor Mike Duggan called on Whitmer to open up nonemergency medical procedures, something she hinted she might be interested in doing.