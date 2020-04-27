Michigan Gov. Whitmer to request 28 day State of Emergency extension

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Monday that she will be requesting to extend the State of Emergency by 28 days.

The State of Emergency, if not extended, will end Thursday.

Whitmer said she thinks it should be extended even longer than 28 days, but the letter she will send to the Legislature will ask for that amount.

The stay-at-home order, which was originally slated to end the same day the State of Emergency ends, has already been extended through May 15.

Whitmer announced the extension and loosened restrictions, last week, allowing some workplaces to reopen.

