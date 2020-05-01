61ºF

Upland Hills Farm takes you on a virtual field trip -- and it’s adorable

Tim Pamplin

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

OXFORD, Mich. – Normally on Friday we send out Local 4′s Tim Pamplin to help us find a moment of zen -- but this time we’re switching gears.

This time we’re going on a virtual field trip to Upland Hills Farm in Oxford -- where something absolutely adorable happened.

Watch the video above for the full report

Upland Hills Farm is very active on social media.

Below are links to their videos and updated virtual farm trips:

