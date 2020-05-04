Oakland County funds manufacturers to switch production to medical equipment, protective gear
Six manufacturers will share $344,000 to produce needed medical equipment amid the coronavirus pandemic
PONTIAC, Mich. – Oakland County manufacturers were awarded funding to produce personal protective equipment (PPE) and ventilator components in high demand amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Six manufacturers will share over $344,000 from a fund approved by the Oakland County Board of Commissioners.
“I am so proud and thankful these manufacturers understand the urgency of the situation and are anxious to help our health care workers, first responders and the patients they serve,” said Oakland County Executive David Coulter. “There continues to be a desperate need for protective equipment and related items because of the pandemic.”
Officials listed the following manufacturers that will receive the funds to shift production to medical equipment:
- Oxus America of Auburn Hills. Oxus is an engineering, manufacturing, and service company specializing in medical devices and gas separation technology. The company has more than 15 years of experience in the design and development of portable oxygen concentrators and other gas separation applications. It is now manufacturing critical ventilator repair parts.
- Connexion, doing business in Pontiac as Tangico. It manufactures award-winning custom promotional products. It is transitioning to the manufacture of face shield parts.
- PolyFlex Products Co. of Farmington Hills. The company provides design, prototype, tooling and manufacturing services. Products include reusable containers, in-plant processing trays, racks and rack dunnage. The company will manufacture high volumes of face shields.
- SignaRama of Troy supplies a wide range of custom-made signs, banners and decals for buildings, vehicles and more. It provides graphic design, project management and installation services. SignaRama transformed to the manufacture of face shields.
- Acme Mills of Bloomfield Hills has operated as a privately owned provider of industrial textiles and textile solutions to automotive, aviation, furniture, marine and many other industries since 1917. Acme has transitioned to produce face masks, gowns and hair covers.
- RPB Safety of Royal Oak manufactures respirators, air monitoring, filtration and essential safety equipment for the industrial market. The company transformed to the production of respirators and HEPA filters for the medical market.
