Oakland County funds manufacturers to switch production to medical equipment, protective gear

PONTIAC, Mich. – Oakland County manufacturers were awarded funding to produce personal protective equipment (PPE) and ventilator components in high demand amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

May 3, 2020: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 43,754; Death toll now at 4,049

Six manufacturers will share over $344,000 from a fund approved by the Oakland County Board of Commissioners.

“I am so proud and thankful these manufacturers understand the urgency of the situation and are anxious to help our health care workers, first responders and the patients they serve,” said Oakland County Executive David Coulter. “There continues to be a desperate need for protective equipment and related items because of the pandemic.”

Officials listed the following manufacturers that will receive the funds to shift production to medical equipment: