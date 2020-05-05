AK Steel Dearborn Works plant closing permanently

DEARBORN, Mich. – The AK Steel Dearborn Works plant is closing permanently, the parent company Cleveland-Cliffs announced this month.

A statement from the company says 343 employees will be affected by the plant shutdown, which will start July 5.

“Due to rapidly deteriorating business conditions, Cleveland-Cliffs has made the difficult decision to permanently shut down the hot strip mill, annealing, and tempering operations at the AK Steel Dearborn Works, located at 4001 Miller Road in Dearborn, Michigan,” reads the WARN Act Notice statement released May 1.

According to a report, AK Steel is set to move the Dearborn slab rolling to its mill in Middletown, Ohio.