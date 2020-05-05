Detroit comedian throws birthday party for his children, drawing large crowd despite COVID-19 outbreak

DETROIT – Eastside Ivo, 24, has 2.6 million followers on Instagram.

On Sunday, he used that platform to announce that everyone was invited to a birthday party for his children.

“This get together in particular was for my children, you know. I wanted everybody who didn’t have the funds to come out and celebrate. They birthdays, they birthday was May 5 and May 6. Or they probably had a past birthday they didn’t have funds due to COVID-19 (coronavirus),” Ivo said.

Lots of parents took him up on the offer. But some don’t believe this was the best idea.

“Social distancing applies to both kids and adults, even though there have been few pediatric fatalities. Children can still clearly catch the coronavirus and become ill from it,” said Local 4′s Dr. Frank McGeorge.

Dr. McGeorge says even though the kids may be less likely to have symptoms, they can still be carriers.

“On top of that, there’s a pretty good chance that if a child catches coronavirus it can spread it to adults and that may be an even important factor here,” McGeorge said.

“Just my own beliefs. I thought yesterday was a good idea. I did it all on Instagram, and I didn’t force nobody. They kids you know I mean, they just didn’t have the time. Do what’s best for you. If you feel like you know, you should social business. You know, everything that you’re doing is working out so you stay at that,” Ivo said.

Ivo said he was only trying to use his platform for some form of good. He wants anyone who has a stronger influence to do something better.

The statewide stay-at-home order is in effect until May 15.