JetBlue halts flights to Detroit through September due to coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
Airline suspends flights to 16 airports
ROMULUS, Mich. – JetBlue is suspending flights to Detroit and 15 other airports across the country through Sept. 30 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
See a list of airports below.
The airline noted in a request to the United States Department of Transportation “that there is extremely low demand" at the airports, adding that other airlines would still transport passengers in these locations.
The Department of Transportation granted the airline’s request Tuesday.
Airports JetBlue has suspended flights to:
- Atlanta, GA (ATL)
- Charlotte, NC (CLT)
- Chicago, IL (ORD)
- Dallas/Ft. Worth, TX (DFW)
- Denver, CO (DEN)
- Detroit, MI (DTW)
- Houston, TX (IAH)
- Las Vegas, NV (LAS)
- Minneapolis, MN (MSP)
- Nashville, TN (BNA)
- Philadelphia, PA (PHL)
- Phoenix, NV (PHX)
- Portland, OR (PDX)
- San Diego, CA (SAN)
- Seattle, WA (SEA)
- Tampa, FL (TPA)
