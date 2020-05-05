46ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

JetBlue halts flights to Detroit through September due to coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Airline suspends flights to 16 airports

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

Tags: Coronavirus, COVID-19, Michigan Coronavirus, Local, Michigan, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, Pandemic, Outbreak, National, DTW, Detroit Metro Airport, Romulus, Wayne County, Travel, JetBlue, Flights, Flying
(Photo by Allison Joyce/Getty Images)
(Photo by Allison Joyce/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

ROMULUS, Mich. – JetBlue is suspending flights to Detroit and 15 other airports across the country through Sept. 30 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

See a list of airports below.

The airline noted in a request to the United States Department of Transportation “that there is extremely low demand" at the airports, adding that other airlines would still transport passengers in these locations.

RELATED: Delta requires masks, changes seating and boarding

The Department of Transportation granted the airline’s request Tuesday.

Airports JetBlue has suspended flights to:

  • Atlanta, GA (ATL)
  • Charlotte, NC (CLT)
  • Chicago, IL (ORD)
  • Dallas/Ft. Worth, TX (DFW)
  • Denver, CO (DEN)
  • Detroit, MI (DTW)
  • Houston, TX (IAH)
  • Las Vegas, NV (LAS)
  • Minneapolis, MN (MSP)
  • Nashville, TN (BNA)
  • Philadelphia, PA (PHL)
  • Phoenix, NV (PHX)
  • Portland, OR (PDX)
  • San Diego, CA (SAN)
  • Seattle, WA (SEA)
  • Tampa, FL (TPA)

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: