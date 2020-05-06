Family struggles to plan fitting funeral amid COVID-19 pandemic

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Family and friends are mourning the loss of Lois Holden, 110. In January she was given a huge celebration for her birthday -- sadly, she died this week.

Her family is struggling to plan a fitting funeral during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Holden was a pioneer for Motown Records in the gospel group, The Great Gospel Stars. Her parents were born free in the time of slavery. She was born only 45 years after the abolishment of slavery.

She was born in Thomas, Alabama. She lived a huge life -- sharp of mind. Knowing she had more life behind her than in front of her she even planned her own funeral. She called it a going home celebration.

After a brief illness, not related to coronavirus, she passed away on Monday with her daughter by her side.

