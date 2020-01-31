Michigan woman celebrates 110th birthday with weekend of parties

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A Metro Detroit woman is turning 110 years old and she’s celebrating with a weekend of parties all around town.

Lois Holden, from Southfield, is full of life. There aren’t many people who can cuddle with their great, great grandchild, but for Holden it’s love that’s been her secret to longevity. She remembers her love of children, love of the Lord and love of life as she celebrates her 110th birthday.

Holden was born in 1910, while William Howard Taft was in his second year as president. It was the year of the very first live radio broadcast. TV didn’t appear for 16 more years and she can still remember working in cotton fields as a child, because she was born only 45 years after the abolishment of slavery.

She grew up as a member of the Great Gospel Stars Singing group. She remembers Diana Ross, not as a superstar, but as a child.

Holden has one son, two grandchildren, three great grandchildren and six great, great, great grandchildren.