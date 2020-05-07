Choir performs amazing quarantine cover of Billy Joel’s 'The Longest Time’

Published: May 7, 2020, 10:13 am Updated: May 7, 2020, 10:55 am

As most people in the U.S. -- and around the world -- isolate at home to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), many are finding creative ways to interact online.

The Phoenix Chamber Choir from Vancouver, Canada took “creative” to the extreme with an a cappella performance of Billy Joel’s “The Longest Time” remixed to reflect the COVID-19 pandemic.

Together the group harmonizes about the experience of staying home amid the pandemic, singing: “Self-isolation is how we help our nation! We haven’t left here for the longest time.”

At least 36 members from the choir contributed to the performance, recording their individual parts from their each of their homes. The recordings were edited together -- quite impressively -- to mimic the sound of a live performance.

One member even uses the lid of a Clorox Wipes container to establish the pace for the song (and it works).

Watch the video below from the Phoenix Chamber Choir’s YouTube channel.