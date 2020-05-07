Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Wednesday night

DETROIT – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an order Wednesday designed to get Michiganders their unemployment benefits more quickly during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Here’s what happened Wednesday:

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an Executive Order on Wednesday that will allow people to get their unemployment benefits more quickly.

This order will allow the state to review only a worker’s most recent job separation, which is the cause of the current unemployment, to determine the their benefit entitlement. In turn, the benefit process will be expedited.

ichigan legislators who filed a lawsuit against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer argue she shouldn’t be able to rule the state on her own, and they’re asking the courts to affirm that opinion.

Lawmakers claim Whitmer’s decisions to “unilaterally” extend the state of emergency without negotiating with the House and Senate on relaxing the stay-at-home order forced them to act.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 45,054 as of Wednesday, including 4,250 deaths, state officials report.

That number is up from 44,397 confirmed cases and 4,179 deaths Tuesday.

The official recovery total is 15,659.

A nurse at Sinai-Grace Hospital claims he was fired for something he said he didn’t do.

At the height of the outbreak, images of body bags stored in a room went viral. Sal Hadwan said he was fired because of it.

RN Sal Hadwan shot video of himself leaving after his overnight shift and saying the Detroit Medical Center fired him the moment he was done.

In-person home sales resume Thursday, but the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has changed the real estate industry.

New precautions will in place when Michigan real estate agents get back to seeing clients.

The path for the Metro Detroit automotive industry to reopen is becoming more clear, as General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler prepare to restart their idled operations.

Officials from General Motors said Wednesday that the company intends to reopen plants later this month, and the same goes for Fiat Chrysler.

How about some good news?

While you are social distancing, you can explore Michigan virtually.

The #VirtualPureMichigan campaign will include live cameras showing places such as Traverse City, Holland and Frankenmuth, as well as virtual tours of museums, and other related educational experiences.

How COVID-19 Spreads

Person-to-person spread

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Can someone spread the virus without being sick?

Spread is possible before people show symptoms. People who are not showing symptoms can still be carrying the virus and can still pass it on to other people.

Spread from contact with contaminated surfaces or objects

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

How easily the virus spreads

How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious (spread easily), like measles, while other viruses do not spread as easily. Another factor is whether the spread is sustained, spreading continually without stopping.

Prevention and Treatment

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

