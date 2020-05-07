Henry Ford Health: 1,861 coronavirus (COVID-19) patients discharged in last 60 days

DETROIT – More than 1,800 coronavirus (COVID-19) patients have been discharged from Henry Ford hospitals in the last month, and fewer than 250 remain hospitalized, officials said.

Officials at Henry Ford Health System report 1,861 coronavirus patients have been discharged over the last 30 days, while 248 others remain hospitalized.

As of 9 a.m. Thursday, an additional 12 patients have been released since Wednesday morning.

The number of coronavirus patients still in the hospital dropped from 261 on Wednesday to 248 on Thursday.

In total, 18,337 people have tested negative, while 6,812 have tested positive at Henry Ford Health System’s hospitals.

Patients are spending an average of 9.6 days in the hospital, and those who need it are spending 10 days in the intensive care unit, according to hospital officials.