Henry Ford Health: 1,849 coronavirus (COVID-19) patients discharged in last 60 days

DETROIT – More than 1,800 coronavirus (COVID-19) patients have been discharged from Henry Ford hospitals in the last month, and fewer than 300 remain hospitalized, officials said.

Officials at Henry Ford Health System report 1,849 coronavirus patients have been discharged over the last 30 days, while 261 others remain hospitalized.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, an additional 16 patients have been released since Tuesday morning.

The number of coronavirus patients still in the hospital dropped from 282 on Tuesday to 261 on Wednesday.

In total, 17,613 people have tested negative, while 6,759 have tested positive at Henry Ford Health System’s hospitals.

Patients are spending an average of 11 days in the hospital, and those who need it are spending 12 days in the intensive care unit, according to hospital officials.