Henry Ford Health: 1,879 coronavirus (COVID-19) patients discharged in last 60 days

Officials at Henry Ford Health System report 1,879 coronavirus patients have been discharged over the last 30 days, while 222 others remain hospitalized.

As of 11 a.m. Friday, an additional 18 patients have been released since Thursday morning.

The number of coronavirus patients still in the hospital dropped from 248 on Thursday to 222 on Friday.

In total, 18,867 people have tested negative, while 6,859 have tested positive at Henry Ford Health System’s hospitals.

Patients are spending an average of 12 days in the hospital, and those who need it are spending 18 days in the intensive care unit, according to hospital officials.