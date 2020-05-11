Chili Mustard Onions in Detroit opens for curbside service after being closed for weeks
Restaurant closed for weeks amid coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis
DETROIT – Chili Mustard Onions restaurant in Detroit is reopening for curbside service after being closed for weeks during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.
UPDATE -- May 11, 2020: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 47,552; Death toll now at 4,584
Prior to the shutdown, Chili Mustard Onions was a neighborhood favorite in Brush Park.
The restaurant reopened Monday after being closed for weeks.
You can watch Priya Mann’s full story in the video posted above.
