Chili Mustard Onions in Detroit opens for curbside service after being closed for weeks

Restaurant closed for weeks amid coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis

Priya Mann, Reporter

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

DETROIT – Chili Mustard Onions restaurant in Detroit is reopening for curbside service after being closed for weeks during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

Prior to the shutdown, Chili Mustard Onions was a neighborhood favorite in Brush Park.

The restaurant reopened Monday after being closed for weeks.

