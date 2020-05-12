Fiat Chrysler unveils safety plan as Metro Detroit auto plants prepare to reopen

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Fiat Chrysler is gearing up to reopen its North American plants after they were shuttered for weeks due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

Production is expected to start next week. The automaker is implementing a comprehensive program to make sure all employees are safe and healthy.

Inside the FCA’s Sterling Heights Assembly Plant, the coronavirus-related changes are everywhere. Shields have been installed -- some of which actually move with the line to protect workers.

Nearly 17,000 work stations were analyzed throughout the company, and more than 4,700 of them needed to be redesigned for modified. Employees also chipped in with suggestions.

On top of the physical changes, there will also be staggered start times and increased lunch and break times for social distancing.

Thermal imaging cameras have been installed to verify temperatures that employees have self-reported. Everyone must wear masks and safety glasses at all times.

FCA officials said every square inch of the auto plants have been cleaned and disinfected in preparation for next week’s restart.