Henry Ford Health: 1,920 coronavirus (COVID-19) patients discharged in last 60 days

DETROIT – More than 1,900 coronavirus (COVID-19) patients have been discharged from Henry Ford hospitals in the last month, and fewer than 200 remain hospitalized, officials said.

Officials at Henry Ford Health System report 1,920 coronavirus patients have been discharged over the last 60 days, while 178 remain hospitalized.

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, an additional 41 patients have been released since Friday morning.

The number of coronavirus patients still in the hospital dropped from 222 on Friday to 178 on Tuesday.

In total, 21,928 people have tested negative, while 7,011 have tested positive at Henry Ford Health System’s hospitals.

Patients are spending an average of 13 days in the hospital, and those who need it are spending 12 days in the intensive care unit, according to hospital officials.