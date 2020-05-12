Here are the 7 changes MGM is making before reopening in Detroit

DETROIT – MGM Resorts will make significant changes when it reopens in Detroit. The company, which has been closed since March, revealed seven distinct changes in its reopening plan.

“Preparing for the moment we can re-open our doors, MGM Resorts focused on developing a plan that puts health and safety at the center of everything we do," MGM Resorts Acting CEO and President Bill Hornbuckle said. “Our properties will not look the way they used to for a while, and that’s not only OK, it’s critically important. We will continue providing the hospitality experiences we are known for, but we must do so safely.”

Here are the seven new protocols and procedures, which will be implemented at MGM properties throughout the country.

1. Screening, temperature checks and employee training

Employee screening measures will help the company assess signs and symptoms of infection and whether employees reside or care for someone who has recently been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Employees are currently and will continue to go through temperature checks before entering properties, company officials said.

Guests will be asked to abide by a similar self-screening protocol before arriving and during their stay. Guests who have reason to believe they might have been exposed to the virus are strongly urged to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for self-quarantine.

2. Masks and PPE

All MGM employees will be required to wear approved masks when on MGM property. The masks will be provided by the company, officials said.

Guests will be strongly encouraged to wear masks in public areas, and MGM will offer a free mask to any guest who need one.

Gloves will be worn by employees who require them to do their jobs, such as food handlers and employees who clean public areas.

Drink service : MGM will ask guests to minimize the amount of time masks are removed when drinking on the casino floor.

Eating: MGM will ask guests not to eat on the casino floor to minimize the amount of time masks are removed.

3. Physical distancing

A six-foot physical distancing policy will be in place, wherever feasible, with floor guides serving as reminders throughout MGM properties.

The company said there will be times when six-foot distancing is challenging, and in those cases, other means, such as plexiglass barriers or eye protection for employees, will be used.

Plexiglass barriers will be installed in areas throughout casinos and lobbies for the safety of guests and employees.

Signage will guide employees and guests on how to safely practice physical distancing.

4. Hand washing and enhanced sanitization

Before the closures in March, MGM officials said they implemented increased and enhanced routine cleaning, based on CDC guidelines, with a focus on high-touch surfaces in common areas.

The company announced it will continue using proven cleaning products in accordance with EPA guidelines for the coronaviruses.

Electrostatic sprayers will be used in many large areas to apply disinfectant more efficiently, officials said.

Custom-built hand washing stations with soap and water, along with hand-sanitizing stations, will be readily available in high-traffic areas and with a visible presence, according to the company.

5. Heating ventilation and air conditioning

“MGM Resorts has always placed a high priority on air quality for our guests and has reviewed the operation of HVAC systems to identify additional opportunities to enhance their effectiveness,” the company said in a release. “Rigorous measures in accordance with established guidelines to help mitigate the risk of virus transmission have been taken throughout our properties.”

MGM officials said they will continue to review scientific information as it comes out in order to adjust the HVAC protocols to keep everyone safe.

6. Incident response protocols

If a guest or employee tests positive for the virus, MGM officials will activate incident response protocols to ensure that person has access to medical treatment.

The company will also make sure exposed areas are thoroughly sanitized and notify anyone who might have been exposed to the infected person.

7. Digital innovations

MGM is trying to use technology to offer contactless options for customers and reduce the time spent waiting in line, according to the company.