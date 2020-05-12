Should guns be allowed at Michigan Capitol? No decision made after Commission discusses issue

LANSING, Mich. – Currently, Michigan law says you can bring firearms into the Capitol but after a protest in the last two weeks that brought out armed protesters, which has multiple legislators concerned for their safety, the issue is up for discussion.

The Michigan Capitol Commission met via Zoom on Monday and got differing legal opinions on whether that body has the authority to ban firearms in the building. The meeting ended early when it got Zoom bombed by people using inappropriate language.

There has been no decision yet but commission members say they want a legal opinion from political attorneys.

There is another protest over Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order scheduled for Thursday and growing concerns over the rhetoric surrounding these orders.

There have been death threats made against the governor that are being investigated.

“I know that people are frustrated and I am very disappointed the Capitol Commission didn’t take action today to keep legislators safe,” Whitmer said. “We’ve heard a lot of stories of legislators who are fearful of going to work after scenes we’ve seen play out here.”

