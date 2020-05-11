45ºF

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer refuses to back down despite threats over executive orders

Whitmer addresses residents angry with coronavirus (COVID-19) orders

Priya Mann, Reporter

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is refusing to back down despite threats being made over her coronavirus (COVID-19) executive orders.

Whitmer answered the most frequently asked questions she gets to her office from Michigan residents during a Monday afternoon news conference. She also had plenty to say about threats she’s getting.

UPDATE -- May 11, 2020: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 47,552; Death toll now at 4,584

Even as the vitriol increases, Whitmer said she refuses to back down from her orders.

With frustration over the stay-at-home order mounting, Whitmer said her administration’s policies are working to flatted the curve.

“We are the lowest percentage since the beginning of the virus, and that’s because people are doing their part,” Whitmer said.

The state revealed plans to hire 1,000 contact tracers.

“Aggressive testing, contract tracing and isolating will be the only way to get ahead of the disease,” Whitmer said.

