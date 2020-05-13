Detroit Institute of Arts celebrates MuseumWeek’s theme of ‘togetherness’ with unity video

DETROIT – Employees of The Detroit Institute of Arts released a video celebrating visitors of the museum.

“The DIA staff, working in the museum and at home, have come together to say thank you to our visitors and share what they are missing most right now, with a special thanks to the essential staff that have continued to go to work to keep the collection and the building safe and secure,” according to a news release.

Employees who are working from home and on-site helped make the video. It was part of #MuseumWeek. MuseumWeek is a cultural event featuring museum’s from more than 100 countries on social media. This year’s theme is “togetherness” and Wednesday’s hashtag is #togetherMW.

Watch the video below: