Driving hope: Avondale school district gives new mobility for child with disabilities

Paula Tutman, Reporter

FERNDALE, Mich. – Axel Gerlich took his very first steps thanks to the robotics team at Avondale Middle School.

When the COVID-19 outbreak threatened the project, two people stepped up to finish the project.

Eileen Hohner, Axel’s therapist, said his new mobility kicks his progress into high gear and opens up new possibilities for learning.

You can watch Paula Tutman’s full story above.

