Man climbs in woman’s car, pulls gun on her during attempted carjacking in Detroit

DETROIT – A man attempted to carjack a woman at gunpoint Tuesday morning in Detroit.

Police said the man climbed into the woman’s car at the intersection of E. State Fair Avenue and Waltham Street.

He is accused of trying to push the woman out of the car. When he was unable to get her out of the car, he allegedly pulled out a gun.

The woman hit the man with the gun, police said, then got out of the car and threw the keys so the man couldn’t get them. The two fought before the man ran away, police said.

A witness took the woman to a hospital. Police did not provide an update on her condition.

The investigation is ongoing.