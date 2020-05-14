Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says gatherings of 10 people could be allowed on May 28

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said gatherings of up to 10 people could possibly be allowed in the state on May 28, when the current stay-at-home order is scheduled to expire.

“That’s my hope, right, that’s the goal, is that we continue to see our testing ramp up and we see our positives continue to decline,” Whitmer said. "The vast majority of people in our state have been doing the right thing. But we have seen increased activity, and so we have to keep testing and we have to keep measuring and to make sure that we don’t have community spread.

“If that’s the case, then there is the very real chance that we can take the next step forward in the next phase, and that could include the potential of, you know, 10 or less gatherings, but the fact of the matter is, we can’t say that definitively right now. We have got to keep our eye on whether or not COVID-19 is spreading before we can make that determination, because every step we take has to be supported by the science, has to be supported by what’s in the best public health and has to be to make sure that we avoid the possibility of a second wave.”

The governor’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order, issued to stop the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) states that up to May 28, Michiganders can’t leave their homes except to run critical errands, engage in safe outdoor activities or to go to specified jobs.

Whitmer’s first stay-at-home order was in effect through the end of April. It was extended until May 15, and on Thursday, she put it in line with her current state of emergency.

On Thursday, the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Michigan rose to 49,582, including 4,787 deaths, state officials report.