55ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says gatherings of 10 people could be allowed on May 28

Current stay-at-home order in effect until May 28

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Lansing, Michigan, Ingham County, Local, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Gretchen Whitmer, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Cases, Coronavirus Event Changes, COVID-19, Michigan Coronavirus, Coronavirus Crisis, Coronavirus Pandemic, Coronavirus Outbreak, Stay-At-Home Order, Reopening Michigan
FILE - In this May 1, 2020 file photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, The state of Michigan has announced a settlement in a lawsuit over poor reading skills that was filed on behalf of Detroit schoolchildren, weeks after a federal appeals court issued a groundbreaking decision recognizing a constitutional right to education and literacy. Whitmer and the plaintiffs announced the agreement early Thursday, May 14. They say the settlement will help secure the right of access to literacy for students in Detroit who faced obstacles they never should have faced. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, Pool, File)
FILE - In this May 1, 2020 file photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, The state of Michigan has announced a settlement in a lawsuit over poor reading skills that was filed on behalf of Detroit schoolchildren, weeks after a federal appeals court issued a groundbreaking decision recognizing a constitutional right to education and literacy. Whitmer and the plaintiffs announced the agreement early Thursday, May 14. They say the settlement will help secure the right of access to literacy for students in Detroit who faced obstacles they never should have faced. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, Pool, File) (Michigan Governors Office)

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said gatherings of up to 10 people could possibly be allowed in the state on May 28, when the current stay-at-home order is scheduled to expire.

“That’s my hope, right, that’s the goal, is that we continue to see our testing ramp up and we see our positives continue to decline,” Whitmer said. "The vast majority of people in our state have been doing the right thing. But we have seen increased activity, and so we have to keep testing and we have to keep measuring and to make sure that we don’t have community spread.

“If that’s the case, then there is the very real chance that we can take the next step forward in the next phase, and that could include the potential of, you know, 10 or less gatherings, but the fact of the matter is, we can’t say that definitively right now. We have got to keep our eye on whether or not COVID-19 is spreading before we can make that determination, because every step we take has to be supported by the science, has to be supported by what’s in the best public health and has to be to make sure that we avoid the possibility of a second wave.”

The governor’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order, issued to stop the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) states that up to May 28, Michiganders can’t leave their homes except to run critical errands, engage in safe outdoor activities or to go to specified jobs.

Whitmer’s first stay-at-home order was in effect through the end of April. It was extended until May 15, and on Thursday, she put it in line with her current state of emergency.

On Thursday, the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Michigan rose to 49,582, including 4,787 deaths, state officials report.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: